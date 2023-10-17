Britney Spears' Memoir: 7 Pre-Release Revelations Including Why She Shaved Her Head, Her Conservatorship, & Her Justin Timberlake Pregnancy & Abortion

Britney Spears‘ memoir, “The Woman in Me,” is being released on October 24 and several early, pre-release excerpts have now been released.

We’re breaking down some of the biggest revelations so far.

“It is finally time for me to raise my voice and speak out, and my fans deserve to hear it directly from me. No more conspiracy, no more lies — just me owning my past, present and future,” Britney told People of writing the memoir.

“It’s hard to speak about….not getting a moment of peace, the judgments from strangers who don’t even know me, having my freedom stripped away from me by my family and the government [and] losing my passion for the things I love,” she added.

We’ve gathered up some of the highlights so far.

Keep reading to see what Britney wrote in her memoir (so far)…