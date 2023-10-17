Top Stories
Sophia Bush Spending Time with Soccer Star Ashlyn Harris Amid Their Recent Divorces

Sophia Bush Spending Time with Soccer Star Ashlyn Harris Amid Their Recent Divorces

Britney Spears Says She Got Pregnant With Justin Timberlake, Had an Abortion - Reason Why Revealed

Britney Spears Says She Got Pregnant With Justin Timberlake, Had an Abortion - Reason Why Revealed

We Know What Bill Murray Whispered to Selena Gomez in These 2019 Viral Photos, Thanks to Timothee Chalamet

We Know What Bill Murray Whispered to Selena Gomez in These 2019 Viral Photos, Thanks to Timothee Chalamet

Millie Bobby Brown Reacts to Being Called a 'Brat' &amp; 'Idiot' During 'Stranger Things' Press When She Was a Child

Millie Bobby Brown Reacts to Being Called a 'Brat' & 'Idiot' During 'Stranger Things' Press When She Was a Child

Tue, 17 October 2023 at 7:28 pm

'Dancing With the Stars' Real-Life Couples: Celebs Who Found Love in the Ballroom! (Only 6 of 18 Couples Are Still Together)

Continue Here »

'Dancing With the Stars' Real-Life Couples: Celebs Who Found Love in the Ballroom! (Only 6 of 18 Couples Are Still Together)

Dancing With the Stars seems to have a better success rate at making successful couples than some of your favorite dating reality shows!

A lot of celebs have fallen in love while in the DWTS ballroom and we’re recapping all of the couples that have formed from the show.

There are some pro dancers who are together in real-life and also some pro dancers who have fallen in love with their celeb partners.

Unfortunately, not all of them have stayed together, but lots of them still are going strong!

Browse through the slideshow to see all of the couples that have formed on the show…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty, ABC
Posted to: Dancing With the Stars, EG, Extended, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr