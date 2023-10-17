Justin Timberlake Dating History - Rumored & Confirmed Ex-Girlfriends Revealed
Justin Timberlake has had a lengthy amount of time in the industry, and he’s also dated his fair share of stars.
Before getting married, Justin was linked to a string of famous women, making headlines for his romances and his break-ups.
He first rose to fame in the late ’90s as part of *NSYNC, later splintering off with his solo career, and moving into acting and various other endeavors.
Click through to see who Justin Timberlake has been romantically linked to over the years…