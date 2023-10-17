Top Stories
Britney Spears Says She Got Pregnant With Justin Timberlake, Had an Abortion - Reason Why Revealed

We Know What Bill Murray Whispered to Selena Gomez in These 2019 Viral Photos, Thanks to Timothee Chalamet

Britney Spears' Memoir: 6 Pre-Release Revelations Including Why She Shaved Her Head, Her Conservatorship, &amp; 1 Excerpt About Justin Timberlake

Millie Bobby Brown Reacts to Being Called a 'Brat' &amp; 'Idiot' During 'Stranger Things' Press When She Was a Child

Tue, 17 October 2023 at 1:29 pm

Justin Timberlake Dating History - Rumored & Confirmed Ex-Girlfriends Revealed

Justin Timberlake Dating History - Rumored & Confirmed Ex-Girlfriends Revealed

Justin Timberlake has had a lengthy amount of time in the industry, and he’s also dated his fair share of stars.

Before getting married, Justin was linked to a string of famous women, making headlines for his romances and his break-ups.

He first rose to fame in the late ’90s as part of *NSYNC, later splintering off with his solo career, and moving into acting and various other endeavors.

Click through to see who Justin Timberlake has been romantically linked to over the years…

