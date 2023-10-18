Top Stories
'RHONY' Alum Tinsley Mortimer Engaged to Robert Bovard, Reportedly Getting Married Next Month!

Tinsley Mortimer is getting married!

Over the weekend, the 48-year-old Real Housewives of New York City alum raised eyebrows when she shared photos on Instagram while on “family vacay before the big day” with a man and three children.

After sharing the post, sources close to Tinsley confirmed that she is engaged to Georgia businessman Robert Bovard and they’re getting married very soon.

Sources told Page Six that Robert proposed to Tinsley with an emerald ring and that they’ll be marrying on November 11 in Palm Beach, Fla.

Tinsley has keep her relationship with Robert out of the spotlight and the photo she shared from the “family vacay” was the first time she shared a photo of Robert on social media.

Tinsley previously married Topper Mortimer in 2002, but they divorced in 2010. She was engaged to CouponCabin CEO Scott Kluth, but they split in 2021.

Congrats Tinsley and Robert!
Photos: Getty Images
