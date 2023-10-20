Top Stories
Britney Spears Reveals Why She Married Jason Alexander in Las Vegas, Talks Aftermath of 55-Hour Marriage

Billie Eilish Clarifies Her Relationship Status Amid Rumors of a New Romance

Adele Extends 'Weekends With Adele' Vegas Residency Through 2024 - See the Final Dates!

Kat Graham Marries Best Friend Bryant Wood Following Split From Darren Genet - Details Revealed

Green Day Announces 2024 Tour with Smashing Pumpkins & More!

Green Day Announces 2024 Tour with Smashing Pumpkins & More!

Green Day is going on tour!

Ahead of their headlining set at the When We Were Young Music Festival this weekend in Las Vegas, the punk rock band performed a surprise show at the Fremont Country Club on Thursday night (October 19) where frontman Billie Joe Armstrong announced a massive 2024 tour.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Big announcement: We’re doing a big tour next year,” Billie Joe, 51, told the audience at the club, as seen in videos shared on Instagram.

Billie Joe went on to reveal that they will be joined on tour by several other bands.

“It’s gonna be Green Day, Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, The Linda Lindas,” he added.

As of right now, no other details about the tour, including dates or venues, have been announced.

Stay tuned for more details about the upcoming tour!
