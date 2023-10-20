Supermodel Linda Evangelista Reveals Her Strong Opinion on Retouching Photos

Supermodel Linda Evangelista is sharing her opinion on filters and retouching in the modeling industry.

During a Thursday (October 19) appearance on The View, the 58-year-old fashion model was asked about her thoughts on modeling today versus modeling in the ’80s.

She had a lot to say on the subject.

“Well, I have a pet peeve,” she said. “A big one. I think post-production is the devil. I think filters and retouching are the devil.”

She explained, “When, back in the day, when we did a photograph, yes we cheated. We tied our belts so tight and then put Coke cans in the back to cinch our waists. We held reflectors to take out the bags [under our eyes].”

However, Linda insisted, “They didn’t retouch the photo. We did it perfectly on set and what you saw was what you got.”

She seems to find today’s process a lot less grueling, but perhaps not as authentic.

“Today, it’s like, no matter what happens on set — like, a button will pop off and they’ll say, ‘Don’t worry, we’ll put it on later,’” she pointed out. “Your eyelash will be hanging off and they’re like, ‘Don’t worry, we’ll fix it later.’”

Of course, Linda herself has also been open about the fact that she’s undergone botched CoolSculpting procedures and gets Botox now.

The model recently claimed that her ex-husband Gerald Marie was abusive to her.