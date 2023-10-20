Is Kevin McGarry Single or Married? He's Engaged to Another Hallmark Star!

Who plays Scott in Hallmark’s new Christmas movie Checkin’ it Twice? That’s Kevin McGarry and yes, he’s taken in real life.

The 38-year-old actor happens to be engaged to another star of the Hallmark Channel.

Kevin turned his girlfriend Kayla Wallace into his fiancee when he proposed in December 2022. The When Calls The Heart co-stars announced their engagement last year just before Christmas.

“Forever❤️,” she captioned an adorable video of her and Kevin sharing a kiss while showing off the stunning engagement ring.

Kevin and Kayla met on the set of When Calls The Heart, which they both joined in season six. They’ve starred in two Hallmark movies together, Feeling Butterflies and My Grown-Up Christmas List.

It’s not yet known when Kayla will become his wife. Wedding plans have been under wraps for now! She said in a recent Facebook Live, “We’re just so happy ad we’re just enjoying this time right now together.”

Make sure to watch Kevin in Checkin’ it Twice on Hallmark Channel on Friday (October 20) at 8/7c.

There are lots of other Hallmark Channel stars who are couples in real life.

