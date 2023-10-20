Top Stories
Britney Spears Reveals Why She Married Jason Alexander in Las Vegas, Talks Aftermath of 55-Hour Marriage

Billie Eilish Clarifies Her Relationship Status Amid Rumors of a New Romance

Adele Extends 'Weekends With Adele' Vegas Residency Through 2024 - See the Final Dates!

Kat Graham Marries Best Friend Bryant Wood Following Split From Darren Genet - Details Revealed

Fri, 20 October 2023 at 12:59 pm

Drew Barrymore Jumps in the Pit Ahead of F1 United States Grand Prix

Drew Barrymore suits up in Red Bull gear while gearing up for the F1 United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas on Thursday (October 19).

The 48-year-old actress and talk show host posed in the pit at the Circuit of the Americas racecourse ahead of the Formula One race, which takes place on Sunday.

She even had an opportunity to participate in a high-speed pitstop, really getting in on the action!

She wasn’t the only star at the course ahead of the big race, either! Adam Driver was also spotted.

If you were unaware, Adam is starring in a new movie called Ferrari. He brings former racer Enzo Ferrari to life in the movie, which will hit theaters on Christmas. You can check out a trailer for the movie here!

Did you see that Drew had a very meaningful reunion recently?

Scroll through the photos of Drew Barrymore and Adam Driver at the F1 United States Grand Prix in the gallery…
