Drew Barrymore Jumps in the Pit Ahead of F1 United States Grand Prix

Drew Barrymore suits up in Red Bull gear while gearing up for the F1 United States Grand Prix in Austin, Texas on Thursday (October 19).

The 48-year-old actress and talk show host posed in the pit at the Circuit of the Americas racecourse ahead of the Formula One race, which takes place on Sunday.

She even had an opportunity to participate in a high-speed pitstop, really getting in on the action!

She wasn’t the only star at the course ahead of the big race, either! Adam Driver was also spotted.

If you were unaware, Adam is starring in a new movie called Ferrari. He brings former racer Enzo Ferrari to life in the movie, which will hit theaters on Christmas. You can check out a trailer for the movie here!

