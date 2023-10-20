Christopher Nolan Admires How Taylor Swift Approached the 'Eras Tour' Film Release

It seems like Christopher Nolan is a Swiftie!

During a recent City University of New York event, the 53-year-old Oppenheimer director had kind things to say about Taylor Swift.

He praised the 33-year-old Grammy winner’s choice to distribute The Eras Tour concert film directly through AMC, side-stepping studio offers.

Keep reading to find out what he said…

“Taylor Swift is about to show the studios, because her concert film is not being distributed by the studios, it’s being distributed by a theater owner, AMC, and it’s going to make an enormous amount of money,” Christopher explained.

He added, “And this is the thing: This is a format, this is a way of seeing things and sharing stories, or sharing experiences, that’s incredibly valuable. And if they don’t want it, somebody else will. So that’s just the truth of it.”

It’s safe to say that The Eras Tour film has been a huge success so far. The movie earned nearly $100 million at the domestic box office during opening weekend.

Taylor‘s on a break from her tour right now and was recently spotted grabbing sushi with some of her best pals, Selena Gomez and Zoe Kravitz.