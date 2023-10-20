Kat Graham Marries Best Friend Bryant Wood Following Split From Darren Genet - Details Revealed

Surprise: Kat Graham said “I do” to her business partner and best friend Bryant Wood!

The 34-year-old Vampire Diaries actress has been dating the master breathwork instructor and motivational coach since June of this year.

They exchanged vows in a private ceremony in Los Angeles this week and have plans for something bigger in 2024.

Read more about Kat Graham’s wedding…

Kat and Bryant confirmed the happy news to People, noting that a friend officiated the ceremony.

The couple have been best friends since the launch of their wellness company Modern Nirvana five years ago.

We wish them well and are so happy for them!

The wedding news comes a few months after we learned that Kat had split from her fiance Darren Genet. The couple had been engaged for a year when they decided to separate. They started dating in 2017 after meeting on the set of a project.

“Hey everyone. After many years together, Darren and I have chosen to no longer be together,” Kat revealed in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “The engagement ended a few months ago. He’s a great guy and we wish each other nothing but the most happy and beautiful life. ❤️”