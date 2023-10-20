Top Stories
Taylor Swift Spotted at Exclusive L.A. Sushi Spot with Selena Gomez &amp; Zoe Kravitz (Photos)

Taylor Swift Spotted at Exclusive L.A. Sushi Spot with Selena Gomez & Zoe Kravitz (Photos)

Britney Spears Talks 2003 Fling with Colin Farrell in New Memoir - Here's What She Wrote!

Britney Spears Talks 2003 Fling with Colin Farrell in New Memoir - Here's What She Wrote!

Erin Foster Says That Chad Michael Murray Cheated on Her with Sophia Bush

Erin Foster Says That Chad Michael Murray Cheated on Her with Sophia Bush

Sabrina Carpenter Drops Cover of Taylor Swift's 'I Knew You Were Trouble' Ahead of Upcoming Eras Tour Shows

Sabrina Carpenter Drops Cover of Taylor Swift's 'I Knew You Were Trouble' Ahead of Upcoming Eras Tour Shows

Fri, 20 October 2023 at 12:23 pm

Kat Graham Marries Best Friend Bryant Wood Following Split From Darren Genet - Details Revealed

Kat Graham Marries Best Friend Bryant Wood Following Split From Darren Genet - Details Revealed

Surprise: Kat Graham said “I do” to her business partner and best friend Bryant Wood!

The 34-year-old Vampire Diaries actress has been dating the master breathwork instructor and motivational coach since June of this year.

They exchanged vows in a private ceremony in Los Angeles this week and have plans for something bigger in 2024.

Read more about Kat Graham’s wedding…

Kat and Bryant confirmed the happy news to People, noting that a friend officiated the ceremony.

The couple have been best friends since the launch of their wellness company Modern Nirvana five years ago.

We wish them well and are so happy for them!

The wedding news comes a few months after we learned that Kat had split from her fiance Darren Genet. The couple had been engaged for a year when they decided to separate. They started dating in 2017 after meeting on the set of a project.

“Hey everyone. After many years together, Darren and I have chosen to no longer be together,” Kat revealed in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “The engagement ended a few months ago. He’s a great guy and we wish each other nothing but the most happy and beautiful life. ❤️”
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram / Bryant Wood, Getty
Posted to: Bryant Wood, Kat Graham, Wedding

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images