Taylor Swift Spotted at Exclusive L.A. Sushi Spot with Selena Gomez & Zoe Kravitz (Photos)

Taylor Swift is spending some quality time with longtime friends Selena Gomez and Zoe Kravitz!

The 33-year-old singer was spotted having dinner with Selena, 31, and Zoe, 34, at the exclusive sushi restaurant Sushi Park on Thursday night (October 19) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Also there was Keleigh Teller, who sat next to Taylor during the Eras Tour premiere last week in L.A.

For those who don’t know, Sushi Park is located on the second floor of an L.A. strip mall and one would likely not realize it’s one of the top restaurants in the city based on the location. Stars like Justin and Hailey Bieber, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and more are often spotted eating there.

Taylor is back on the west coast after spending a whirlwind weekend in New York City with her new boyfriend Travis Kelce. They debuted their relationship by holding hands on multiple date nights in the Big Apple, including a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live.

We just learned that when Taylor resumes her international dates on the Eras Tour in November, there’s only one weekend when Travis can visit her due to their schedules.

