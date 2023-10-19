Travis Kelce Has One Chance to See Taylor Swift During Her International Tour, Dates Revealed for Possible Visit!

Taylor Swift is heading back on the road soon for the international leg of her Eras Tour, and her rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce has a chance to pay her a visit!

Between the Eras Tour international leg and the NFL season, it would seem that the 33-year-old singer and 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs player wouldn’t have time to see each other. However, there’s one stretch of time when a link-up is possible.

Travis‘ best opportunity to visit Taylor will be during the second week of November when the Chiefs have their bye week. Taylor performs concerts on November 9, 10, and 11 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

A source spoke about the possibility of Travis visiting the “Anti-Hero” singer on tour and the state of their relationship, telling ET, “Travis and Taylor are all in. The two are very into each other and are enjoying their time together but are also planning for the future. Taylor starts her international tour in November, and Travis is planning to be there to spend time with her. Travis and Taylor are very serious about their careers, and the two bond over that and want to show support for each other whenever they can.”

Taylor has already supported Travis on three occasions, having attended two Chiefs games in Kansas City on September 24 and October 12, and one in East Rutherford, N.J. on October 1.

Before dating rumors between the two started, Travis attended Taylor‘s Eras Tour show in on July 8 in Kansas City, where he tried to give her his phone number.

