4 'Teen Wolf' Stars Attended Tyler Posey's Wedding & 2 Others Were Invited But Didn't Attend

Taylor Swift Seemingly Shuts Down Bisexual Rumors & Reports of Dating Female Friends in '1989' Prologue

Charli D'Amelio Clarifies She Adopted a Puppy with Landon Barker & Is Not Expecting!

Thu, 26 October 2023 at 10:59 pm

Ben Stiller & Wife Christine Taylor Make Rare Appearance with 18-Year-Old Son Quinlin at Project ALS Gala

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor are making a rare public appearance with their 18-year-old son Quinlin!

The married couple brought their son to the red carpet for the Project ALS 25th Anniversary Gala on Thursday night (October 26) at Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Ben, Christine, and Quinlin posed for some family photos, but they were missing 21-year-old daughter/sister Ella.

The couple is co-hosting the event and Quinlin told ET, “It’ll be interesting to see! I mean, they’ll be getting my feedback so, be careful.” Ben replied, “My son is my critic.”

Ben was also seen meeting up with Julianna Margulies, Katie Couric, and fashion designer Donna Karan on the carpet.

The actor called Project ALS a “family organization” and added that, “It’s very personal and I think everybody here has a personal connection in some way. It’s a devastating disease and people rally around when something like this happens. So it’s just coming from a place of love and connection, [and] that’s what the organization is about.”
Photos: Getty
