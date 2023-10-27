Khloe Kardashian Reveals How She Feels About Tristan Thompson Now

Khloe Kardashian is sharing exactly how she feels about Tristan Thompson these days.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the reality star opens up to her good friend Malika Haqq about her ex and where they stand now.

There are definitely no sparks between Khloe and Tristan at the moment.

Keep reading to find out what she said…

Khloe broke up with Tristan in 2021 after the basketball player and model Maralee Nichols conceived a child together – while he and Khloe were preparing to have another child via surrogate.

Although the Good American founder admitted that it would be “ideal” if she were married and had her family together, she’s accepted that that’s not the case.

“I’m not attracted to Tristan,” Khloe told her friend. When Malika seemed surprised, Khloe explained, “I know he’s a very handsome, no, no, Tristan is so handsome. He’s a beautiful statue of a human. I’m not blind.”

“But I can’t think about kissing him on the lips,” she said. “None of that would… it’s just not in my wheelhouse.”

Khloe reflected on the messy situation with Maralee.

“This other situation was the most wild thing and it’s not only finding out that he had someone else pregnant but while I secretly had my own surrogate pregnant,” she said. “Never in a million years would I have thought that. Then this whole year goes by, my son’s not even one yet, and look how much has changed.”

