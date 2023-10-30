'It Follows' Sequel 'They Follow' Is Coming - 1 Star Returning!

It Follows is getting a sequel!

Neon will introduce They Follow to international buyers at the AFM film market in Los Angeles, TheWrap reported Monday (October 30).

Filmmaker David Robert Mitchell is back to direct and write, with at least one original star returning to reprise their role.

Here’s a plot summary for the 2014 movie: after carefree teenager Jay sleeps with her new boyfriend, Hugh, for the first time, she learns that she is the latest recipient of a fatal curse that is passed from victim to victim via sexual intercourse. Death, Jay learns, will creep inexorably toward her as either a friend or a stranger. Jay’s friends don’t believe her seemingly paranoid ravings, until they too begin to see the phantom assassins and band together to help her flee or defend herself.

Maika Monroe – RETURNING!

Maika Monroe will reprise her role as Jay Height.

A production start of 2024 is being eyed, according to Deadline. There are no further details about the plot for the long anticipated sequel.

