Michael Phelps & Wife Nicole Expecting Fourth Child Together!

Michael Phelps and his wife Nicole are expecting their fourth child together!

The couple announced the news just one day after their seventh wedding anniversary on October 29.

In a tribute, Nicole wrote, “A memory from Oct 29 over the last 7 years with you @m_phelps00 (I couldn’t find 2019s pic 🤭) Happy Anniversary to my best friend, hubby and partner thru life ❤️ I couldn’t have asked for anyone better!”

The first photo in the slideshow was of Nicole with a baby bump, so she added for those curious: “For those that are wondering… yes! we’re expecting our 4th Phelps in 2024.” Congratulations!!

The pair are parents to Boomer, 7, Beckett, 5, and Maverick, 4. They met in 2007 and dated on and off for years before marrying in 2016. See some of their cutest family pics!