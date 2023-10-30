Salma Hayek Pays Tribute to Former Co-Star Matthew Perry After His Sudden Death

Salma Hayek is remembering her Fools Rush In co-star Matthew Perry after his devastating death at the age of 54 over the weekend.

While Matthew is perhaps best known for his portrayal of Chandler Bing on Friends, just last year he called his collaboration with Salma his “best movie.”

His co-star opened up about their bond and responded to the compliment about their project in a heartfelt post on social media on Monday (October 30).

Read Salma Hayek’s tribute to Matthew Perry…

“Two days ago, I woke up to the shocking news that Matthew Perry is no longer with us. It’s taken me a couple of days to process this profound sadness,” Salma wrote on Instagram alongside a trio of photos with the actor. “There is a special bond that happens when you share dreams with someone, and together you work towards them.”

She continued, recalling that Matthew recently looked back on their movie: “I was very moved last year when Matthew shared on his Instagram stories how much he loved ‘Fools Rush In,’ and how he thought that that film we did together was probably his best movie.”

“Throughout the years, he and I found ourselves reminiscing about that meaningful time in our lives with a deep sense of nostalgia and gratitude. My friend, you are gone much too soon, but I will continue to cherish your silliness, your perseverance, and your lovely heart. Farewell, sweet Matthew, we will never forget you,” she concluded her touching tribute.

So many celebrities have reacted to Matthew‘s tragic passing, including several of his Friends co-stars.

Have you seen what Matthew said about how he wants to be remembered after his death?