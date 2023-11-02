Top Stories
Brooke Shields Reveals She Had a Seizure & Bradley Cooper Was By Her Side, Opens Up About Plastic Surgery & 'Suddenly Susan'

Huge New Report About Marvel Revealed & It Might Change the Entire Future of the MCU!

Thu, 02 November 2023 at 11:40 am

'Real Housewives of Miami' Star Nicole Martin & Fiancé Anthony Lopez Expecting Baby No. 2!

'Real Housewives of Miami' Star Nicole Martin & Fiancé Anthony Lopez Expecting Baby No. 2!

Dr. Nicole Martin is pregnant again!

On Thursday (November 2), the 39-year-old Real Housewives of Miami star announced that she and fiancé Anthony Lopez are expecting their second child together.

In a cute announcement shared on Instagram, the couple shared a video of them reading a newspaper with the headline reading, “BABY LOPEZ COMING SOON!”

Keep reading to find out more…

“Extra! Extra! Our family is growing,” Nicole wrote in the caption.

Nicole and Chris, 45, who are already parents to 4-year-old Greyson, also expressed their enthusiasm about having another baby to People.

“Anthony and I wear many hats, but we always say that being parents is by far our favorite!” Nicole gushed. “We have so much fun with Greyson and are over the moon about expanding our family.”

Nicole also said that Greyson can’t wait to be a big brother.

“Oh, he is very excited about the addition to our family,” Nicole said. “He has been asking for a sibling for quite some time, and I know he’s going to be a wonderful big brother.”

Nicole and Chris first started dating in 2015 and got engaged on Dec. 31, 2021.

The new addition is expected in April 2024.

Congrats to the growing family!

The Real Housewives of Miami airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo, and the next day on Peacock. Check out the trailer for the new season here.
