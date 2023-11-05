Top Stories
Inside Photos from LACMA Art+Film Gala 2023: 70+ Pics of Celebs Partying The Night Away!

Inside Photos from LACMA Art+Film Gala 2023: 70+ Pics of Celebs Partying The Night Away!

'Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds &amp; Snakes' First Reviews Are In - Find Out What Critics &amp; Fans Are Saying!

'Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' First Reviews Are In - Find Out What Critics & Fans Are Saying!

Every Celebrity Running the New York City Marathon 2023 - See Which Stars Are Competing!

Every Celebrity Running the New York City Marathon 2023 - See Which Stars Are Competing!

The 25 Best Dressed Stars at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2023

The 25 Best Dressed Stars at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2023

Sun, 05 November 2023 at 7:19 pm

Is 'Love Island Games' Host Maya Jama Single or Dating Anyone? Full List of Ex Boyfriends & Rumored Ex Boyfriends Revealed

Continue Here »

Is 'Love Island Games' Host Maya Jama Single or Dating Anyone? Full List of Ex Boyfriends & Rumored Ex Boyfriends Revealed

Maya Jama is currently hosting a new version of the dating show Love Island!

The 29-year-old Love Island UK host has returned for Peacock’s Love Island Games, where past contestants from different franchises across the world come back to “compete in a brand-new format to be crowned champions of Love Island Games.”

In this new iteration of the hit dating show, romance meets “reality as fan-favorite Islanders are faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling, dramatic arrivals, and new competition twists and turns that help control the game like never before.”

While she hosts a show about dating and finding love, we were wondering about Maya’s own dating life, if she’s currently single or if she’s seeing someone.

Head inside to learn more about Maya James dating history and current relationship status…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Peacock, Getty
Posted to: Dating History, EG, evergreen, Maya Jama, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr