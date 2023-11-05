Is 'Love Island Games' Host Maya Jama Single or Dating Anyone? Full List of Ex Boyfriends & Rumored Ex Boyfriends Revealed

Maya Jama is currently hosting a new version of the dating show Love Island!

The 29-year-old Love Island UK host has returned for Peacock’s Love Island Games, where past contestants from different franchises across the world come back to “compete in a brand-new format to be crowned champions of Love Island Games.”

In this new iteration of the hit dating show, romance meets “reality as fan-favorite Islanders are faced with both team and couples’ challenges, all while navigating dating, eliminations, recoupling, dramatic arrivals, and new competition twists and turns that help control the game like never before.”

While she hosts a show about dating and finding love, we were wondering about Maya’s own dating life, if she’s currently single or if she’s seeing someone.

Head inside to learn more about Maya James dating history and current relationship status…