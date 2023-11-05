Rachel Zegler Channels Katniss Everdeen's Fire Dress at 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' Premiere

Rachel Zegler dons a fiery dress at the premiere of her new movie The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes held at Zoo Palast on Sunday (November 5) in Berlin, Germany.

The 22-year-old star’s look appears to reference Katniss Everdeen’s fire dress from the franchise’s second film The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, as it features a fiery element at the bottom of the strapless mermaid gown.

Rachel was joined at the first premiere for the upcoming prequel by her co-stars Tom Blyth, Hunter Schafer and boyfriend Josh Andrés Rivera, as well as director Francis Lawrence.

The actress, who plays Lucy Gray Baird, is also paying homage to Jennifer Lawrence‘s character in the upcoming prequel movie, in more ways than one!

It was recently confirmed that this moment in the trailer is an Easter Egg to Katniss, and the costuming for Lucy will also feature a nod to Katniss.

In case you missed it, check out the first reviews for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which hits theaters NEXT Friday, November 17th!

FYI: Rachel is wearing an Alexander Wang dress, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and Chopard jewelry. Hunter is dressed in Schiaparelli.

