Top Stories
Inside Photos from LACMA Art+Film Gala 2023: 70+ Pics of Celebs Partying The Night Away!

Inside Photos from LACMA Art+Film Gala 2023: 70+ Pics of Celebs Partying The Night Away!

'Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds &amp; Snakes' First Reviews Are In - Find Out What Critics &amp; Fans Are Saying!

'Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' First Reviews Are In - Find Out What Critics & Fans Are Saying!

Every Celebrity Running the New York City Marathon 2023 - See Which Stars Are Competing!

Every Celebrity Running the New York City Marathon 2023 - See Which Stars Are Competing!

The 25 Best Dressed Stars at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2023

The 25 Best Dressed Stars at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2023

Sun, 05 November 2023 at 5:52 pm

Rachel Zegler Channels Katniss Everdeen's Fire Dress at 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' Premiere

Rachel Zegler Channels Katniss Everdeen's Fire Dress at 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes' Premiere

Rachel Zegler dons a fiery dress at the premiere of her new movie The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes held at Zoo Palast on Sunday (November 5) in Berlin, Germany.

The 22-year-old star’s look appears to reference Katniss Everdeen’s fire dress from the franchise’s second film The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, as it features a fiery element at the bottom of the strapless mermaid gown.

Rachel was joined at the first premiere for the upcoming prequel by her co-stars Tom Blyth, Hunter Schafer and boyfriend Josh Andrés Rivera, as well as director Francis Lawrence.

The actress, who plays Lucy Gray Baird, is also paying homage to Jennifer Lawrence‘s character in the upcoming prequel movie, in more ways than one!

It was recently confirmed that this moment in the trailer is an Easter Egg to Katniss, and the costuming for Lucy will also feature a nod to Katniss.

In case you missed it, check out the first reviews for The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, which hits theaters NEXT Friday, November 17th!

FYI: Rachel is wearing an Alexander Wang dress, Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and Chopard jewelry. Hunter is dressed in Schiaparelli.

Browse through the gallery to see more photos from the Berlin premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
rachel zegler channels katniss everdeens fire dress at hunger games berlin premiere 01
rachel zegler channels katniss everdeens fire dress at hunger games berlin premiere 02
rachel zegler channels katniss everdeens fire dress at hunger games berlin premiere 03
rachel zegler channels katniss everdeens fire dress at hunger games berlin premiere 04
rachel zegler channels katniss everdeens fire dress at hunger games berlin premiere 05
rachel zegler channels katniss everdeens fire dress at hunger games berlin premiere 06
rachel zegler channels katniss everdeens fire dress at hunger games berlin premiere 07
rachel zegler channels katniss everdeens fire dress at hunger games berlin premiere 08
rachel zegler channels katniss everdeens fire dress at hunger games berlin premiere 09
rachel zegler channels katniss everdeens fire dress at hunger games berlin premiere 10
rachel zegler channels katniss everdeens fire dress at hunger games berlin premiere 11
rachel zegler channels katniss everdeens fire dress at hunger games berlin premiere 12
rachel zegler channels katniss everdeens fire dress at hunger games berlin premiere 13
rachel zegler channels katniss everdeens fire dress at hunger games berlin premiere 14
rachel zegler channels katniss everdeens fire dress at hunger games berlin premiere 15
rachel zegler channels katniss everdeens fire dress at hunger games berlin premiere 16
rachel zegler channels katniss everdeens fire dress at hunger games berlin premiere 17
rachel zegler channels katniss everdeens fire dress at hunger games berlin premiere 18
rachel zegler channels katniss everdeens fire dress at hunger games berlin premiere 19
rachel zegler channels katniss everdeens fire dress at hunger games berlin premiere 20
rachel zegler channels katniss everdeens fire dress at hunger games berlin premiere 21
rachel zegler channels katniss everdeens fire dress at hunger games berlin premiere 22
rachel zegler channels katniss everdeens fire dress at hunger games berlin premiere 23
rachel zegler channels katniss everdeens fire dress at hunger games berlin premiere 24
rachel zegler channels katniss everdeens fire dress at hunger games berlin premiere 25

Photos: Getty, Sebastian Gabsch
Posted to: Hunger Games, Hunter Schafer, Josh Andres Rivera, Rachel Zegler, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Tom Blyth

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr