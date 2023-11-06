Top Stories
'For All Mankind' Season 4 Cast: 6 Series Regulars Return, 3 Actors Exit, 1 Demoted to Guest Star, 4 Join

'For All Mankind' Season 4 Cast: 6 Series Regulars Return, 3 Actors Exit, 1 Demoted to Guest Star, 4 Join

For All Mankind season 4 is coming!

Revolving around an alternate historical timeline in which the United States lost the space race to the Soviet Union, Apple TV+’s For All Mankind implements a near decade-long time jump in between seasons, so there will be some changes as season 4 picks up in the early 2000s.

The new season will see a number of series regulars return, while some former recurring cast members have exited ahead of the fourth season. Additionally, there will be several new additions to the main cast.

For All Mankind‘s season 4 synopsis reads: “Rocketing into the new millennium in the eight years since season three, Happy Valley has rapidly expanded its footprint on Mars by turning former foes into partners. Now 2003, the focus of the space program has turned to the capture and mining of extremely valuable, mineral-rich asteroids that could change the future of both Earth and Mars. But simmering tensions between the residents of the now-sprawling international base threaten to undo everything they are working towards.”

Continue through the slideshow to find out who is returning in For All Mankind season 4, who has left the show, and who is joining the cast…

