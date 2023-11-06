Top Stories
Jon Voight Is 'Disappointed' With Estranged Daughter Angelina Jolie - Find Out Why

Mon, 06 November 2023 at 5:55 pm

Jeff Lewis Clarifies His BravoCon 2023 Comments About Crystal Minkoff & Kyle Richards

Jeff Lewis Clarifies His BravoCon 2023 Comments About Crystal Minkoff & Kyle Richards

Jeff Lewis is addressing his recent comments about Crystal Minkoff that went viral from 2023 BravoCon in Las Vegas over the weekend.

During a panel, Jeff said of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills‘ new season: “Did you all see episode one of season 13? Do you notice how Crystal didn’t talk the entire time? It was the best episode I’ve ever seen.”

During an episode of SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live on Monday (November 6), he clarified his comments.

Find out what he had to say…

Getty Images
