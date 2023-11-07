Alex Cooper Talks Alix Earle 'Conspiracy,' Relationship With Fiance Matt Kaplan & Traumatic Experience With A Coach at Boston University
Alex Cooper is opening up about her life.
The 29-year-old Call Her Daddy podcaster is featured on Cosmopolitan’s November/December 2023 issue, out on newsstands November 14.
During the conversation, she spoke about her record-breaking Spotify deal, the evolution of Call Her Daddy, her new business ventures, her international tour, and her fandom.
Click through to see what Alex Cooper had to say…