Kim Kardashian Covers Herself in Diamonds for Swarovski X SKIMS Launch Party - Every Celeb Guest In Attendance Revealed!
The stars are stepping out Kim Kardashian‘s big event!
The 43-year-old reality star hit the red carpet as she arrived at her Swarovski X SKIMS Collaboration Launch Party at its flagship store on Tuesday evening (November 7) in New York City.
For the party, Kim wore a top made out of diamonds along with a matching skirt, which she wore over a pair of the high-waisted briefs from the Swarovski X SKIMS collection.
The Swarovski X SKIMS collaboration officially launched earlier in the day and features a more glamorous take on bodysuits and loungewear.
Kim wasn’t the only star in attendance – a ton of other A-list stars also hit the red carpet for the launch party.
Anna Dello Russo
Ashley Graham
Billy Porter
Brandon Flynn
Cynthia Erivo
Emily Alyn Lind
Emma Roberts
Frieda Pinto
Georgia May Jagger
Gwyneth Paltrow
Indya Moore
Jasmine Tookes
Jeremy Pope
Jessica Wang
Kim Kardashian
Lake Bell
Madelaine Petsch
Precious Lee
Rachel Brosnahan
Teyana Taylor
Tommy Dorfman
