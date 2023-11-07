Kim Kardashian Covers Herself in Diamonds for Swarovski X SKIMS Launch Party - Every Celeb Guest In Attendance Revealed!

The stars are stepping out Kim Kardashian‘s big event!

The 43-year-old reality star hit the red carpet as she arrived at her Swarovski X SKIMS Collaboration Launch Party at its flagship store on Tuesday evening (November 7) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kim Kardashian

For the party, Kim wore a top made out of diamonds along with a matching skirt, which she wore over a pair of the high-waisted briefs from the Swarovski X SKIMS collection.

The Swarovski X SKIMS collaboration officially launched earlier in the day and features a more glamorous take on bodysuits and loungewear.

Kim wasn’t the only star in attendance – a ton of other A-list stars also hit the red carpet for the launch party.

Head inside to see photos of all the celebs in attendance…

Keep scrolling to see photos of all the celebs in attendance…

Anna Dello Russo

Ashley Graham

Billy Porter

Brandon Flynn

Cynthia Erivo

Emily Alyn Lind

Emma Roberts

Frieda Pinto

Georgia May Jagger

Gwyneth Paltrow

Indya Moore

Jasmine Tookes

Jeremy Pope

Jessica Wang

Kim Kardashian

Lake Bell

Madelaine Petsch

Precious Lee

Rachel Brosnahan

Teyana Taylor

Tommy Dorfman

Click through the gallery for 60+ pictures of Kim Kardashian and more stars at the launch party…