Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Address Speculation About Potential Reality TV Series

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are all smiles as they arrive for the 2023 Glamour Women of the Year event held at Jazz at Lincoln Center on Tuesday night (November 7) in New York City.

The 65-year-old actor and his 39-year-old wife kept close as they posed for photos together at the event.

While on the carpet, Alec and Hilaria commented on reports of them possibly doing a reality show with their family.

“When they reported that, a lot of people made fun of us,” Alec told Extra. “It’s about us being together.”

“I don’t know if everybody would be ready for that,” Hilaria adds. “Can you imagine the chaos that we live in?… There’s always something going on.”

“Whether we did something like that or not, it would be comedy,” Alec said.

If you missed it the week before, Alec opened up about considering pitches for his family to do a reality show on the Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa podcast.

While talking with Kelly Ripa, he noted that after having so many kids, he has to take that into consideration when taking on an acting gig in order to keep the whole family together so they can spend as little time apart.

“Somebody said, a famous TV producer who I won’t name, said to me, ‘Come do a series with me in Vancouver.’ And I was like, ‘I’m not going to Vancouver for five months. That’s not happening,’” he said.

“So everything we did and then shows we have considered and pitches we’ve heard, and even one or two pitches we’ve made about our family and that reality show has all been so we could stay home and just work from home. I’m desperate to try to work from New York.”

