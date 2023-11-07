Top Stories
Tue, 07 November 2023 at 11:11 pm

Kim Cattrall & Boyfriend Russell Thomas Make Rare Appearance at Harper Bazaar's Women of the Year Awards 2023 in London!

Kim Cattrall and her boyfriend Russell Thomas are make a rare public appearance together!

The 67-year-old Sex & the City star and her boyfriend of over seven years posed for photos while arriving at Harper Bazaar’s 2023 Women of the Year Awards on Tuesday evening (November 7) held at The Ballroom of Claridge’s in London, England.

Other stars in attendance included Emilia Clarke, Naomi Watts, Olivia Colman, designer Tory Burch, Loki actress Sophia Di Martino, Nina Ricci creative director Harris Reed, Queen Charlotte actress India Amarteifio, Cats actress and ballet dancer Francesca Howard, British TV personality Vick Hope, and Cruella actress Emily Beecham.

In a new interview, Kim revealed what it was like working with Kim Kardashian for a new SKIMS campaign.

FYI: Kim is wearing a Balmain dress. Emilia is wearing a dress by Emilia Wickstead while carrying a Tyler Ellis clutch. Naomi is wearing a Tory Burch dress.

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Emilia Clarke, Emily Beecham, Francesca Hayward, Harris Reed, India Amarteifio, Kim Cattrall, Naomi Watts, Olivia Colman, Russell Thomas, Sophia Di Martino, Tory Burch, Vick Hope

