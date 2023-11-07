Top Stories
Odell Beckham Jr.'s Birthday Party Guest List Revealed - 25 Celebs Spotted at Star-Studded Event!

Odell Beckham Jr.'s Birthday Party Guest List Revealed - 25 Celebs Spotted at Star-Studded Event!

Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper Talks Alix Earle 'Conspiracy'

Call Her Daddy's Alex Cooper Talks Alix Earle 'Conspiracy'

Megan Fox Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage at 10 Weeks

Megan Fox Reveals She Suffered a Miscarriage at 10 Weeks

Tue, 07 November 2023 at 3:24 pm

Stars Who Choose Not to Have Kids - Find Out Which Celebrities Don't Want Children!

Continue Here »

Stars Who Choose Not to Have Kids - Find Out Which Celebrities Don't Want Children!

Not everyone is planning to have children.

Having kids is a very personal decision, and one that not everyone is planning to make for themselves. Over the years, many of our favorite celebrities have spoken out about whether they’re preparing to have children one day – and there are many stars who have decided that’s not something they’re planning to do.

We’ve rounded up some of the stars who’ve spoken out and said they are absolutely not planning to have children. For whatever reason – be it various financial or social concerns, or just lack of interest – they’re opting out of the experience.

Find out which celebrities don’t want to have kids…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: EG, Extended, Oprah Winfrey, Parenting, Patricia Clarkson, Seth Rogen, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Chris Olsen makes his red carpet debut with his new boyfriend - Just Jared Jr
  • Billie Eilish is showing off her massive back tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Watch Sabrina Carpenter's new music video - Just Jared Jr
  • There was a mini Good Luck Charlie reunion - Just Jared Jr