Nicole Kidman & Keith Urban Make It Date Night at CMA Awards 2023

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban have arrived at the 2023 CMA Awards!

The married couple, both 56, looked so in love while arriving at the country music awards show on Wednesday (November 8) at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn.

For the awards show, Nicole showed off some skin in a black cutout dress while Keith wore a black tie-dyed shirt paired with black boots.

Keith is expected to take the stage during the ceremony to present an award.

Hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, the 2023 CMA Awards will air live on ABC starting at 8/7c and will also stream on Hulu.

