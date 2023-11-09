Robert De Niro Found Not Liable In Gender Discrimination Trial, But His Company Still Has to Pay - Find Out How Much!

A verdict has been reached in Robert De Niro‘s gender discrimination civil trial.

The 80-year-old actor recently took the stand against Graham Chase Robinson, a former assistant at his film company Canal Productions.

Robert sued Graham in August 2019, claiming that she stole millions of frequent-flyer miles and binge-watched Netflix while on the clock.

In July 2021, Graham counter-sued for $12 million, alleging verbal harassment and gender discrimination against Robert.

On Thursday (November 9) in New York City, Robert was found not liable by a jury, Deadline reports.

However, the jury found Canal Productions liable for both gender discrimination and retaliation. Robert‘s company was ordered to pay Graham more than $1.2 million in damages.

The verdict arrived after eight days of testimonies from Robert, Graham, their lawyers, and a number of witnesses.

