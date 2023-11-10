Reese Witherspoon's Son Deacon Phillippe Talks His Style Choices While DJing at H&M Party

Deacon Phillippe is a student at NYU right now, but he’s also making time to DJ at special events!

The 20-year-old son of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe served as the DJ for the H&M x Rabanne launch party on Wednesday (November 8) in New York City.

Deacon mingled with guests Emily Ratajkowski, Paloma Elsesser, and Chloe Sevigny at the event. Also in attendance was actress Kathryn Newton, who played his mom Reese‘s daughter in the HBO series Big Little Lies.

“Usually I’m not this flashy,” Deacon told People about his outfit at the event. “But you’ve got to have those in the bag, those once-in-a-while occasion looks. And that’s what I love about this, is that sparkle.”

“Usually I like to wear stuff that’s comfortable, that I can do my job in, which is to make music and perform,” he added. “Going out there tonight, I obviously want to wear something that I’m able to perform in — like this suit, which is surprisingly very comfortable.”

