Chrishell Stause Hosts Intimate Friendsgiving Dinner with Only 4 'Selling Sunset' Co-Stars In Attendance - Guest List Revealed!

Chrishell Stause is celebrating the Thanksgiving season a little early this year she already hosted a Friendsgiving dinner with her best friends!

The 42-year-old Selling Sunset star hosted a dinner at her home alongside her spouse G-Flip this week in Los Angeles.

Only four of Chrishell‘s Selling Sunset co-stars were in attendance and one of them missed the photo op. We have the full guest list to share!

Joining Chrishell at the dinner were co-stars Emma Hernan, Bre Tiesi, Chelsea Lazkani, and Heather Rae El Moussa with husband Tarek El Moussa, as well as celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, E!’s Nina Parker, actress Molly Burnett, hairstylist Bradley Leake, photographer Reuben Moore, and makeup artist Nicholas Wlodarski.

Bre missed the photo op, but she was in Chrishell‘s Instagram post.

Chrishell hosted the dinner with 21Seeds Infused Tequila to help announce the “It’s Giving” movement to celebrate the realness of coming together with chosen family for Friendsgiving.

“I partnered with @21seeds to throw an amazing Friendsgiving! So thankful for the people in my life and for all the laughs we had -was so fun! Incredible friends, delicious food, AND @21seeds?? Ingredients to the absolute best time! Feeling very grateful🙏🏼🥰,” she wrote on Instagram.

