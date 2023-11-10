Top Stories
'The Marvels' Features 5 Major Surprise Cameos - Spoilers Revealed, Including The End Credits Moments!

'The Marvels' Features 5 Major Surprise Cameos - Spoilers Revealed, Including The End Credits Moments!

Keke Palmer Files for Restraining Order Against Darius Jackson, Seeks Sole Custody of Their Son Amid Abuse Allegations

Keke Palmer Files for Restraining Order Against Darius Jackson, Seeks Sole Custody of Their Son Amid Abuse Allegations

Next Marvel Movies &amp; TV Shows: Release Dates Changed for Upcoming Projects After Strikes End

Next Marvel Movies & TV Shows: Release Dates Changed for Upcoming Projects After Strikes End

Harry Styles' Shaved Head Confirmed In Video at U2 Concert with Taylor Russell - Watch Now!

Harry Styles' Shaved Head Confirmed In Video at U2 Concert with Taylor Russell - Watch Now!

Fri, 10 November 2023 at 2:03 am

Chrishell Stause Hosts Intimate Friendsgiving Dinner with Only 4 'Selling Sunset' Co-Stars In Attendance - Guest List Revealed!

Chrishell Stause Hosts Intimate Friendsgiving Dinner with Only 4 'Selling Sunset' Co-Stars In Attendance - Guest List Revealed!

Chrishell Stause is celebrating the Thanksgiving season a little early this year she already hosted a Friendsgiving dinner with her best friends!

The 42-year-old Selling Sunset star hosted a dinner at her home alongside her spouse G-Flip this week in Los Angeles.

Only four of Chrishell‘s Selling Sunset co-stars were in attendance and one of them missed the photo op. We have the full guest list to share!

Keep reading to find out more…

Joining Chrishell at the dinner were co-stars Emma Hernan, Bre Tiesi, Chelsea Lazkani, and Heather Rae El Moussa with husband Tarek El Moussa, as well as celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton, E!’s Nina Parker, actress Molly Burnett, hairstylist Bradley Leake, photographer Reuben Moore, and makeup artist Nicholas Wlodarski.

Bre missed the photo op, but she was in Chrishell‘s Instagram post.

Chrishell hosted the dinner with 21Seeds Infused Tequila to help announce the “It’s Giving” movement to celebrate the realness of coming together with chosen family for Friendsgiving.

“I partnered with @21seeds to throw an amazing Friendsgiving! So thankful for the people in my life and for all the laughs we had -was so fun! Incredible friends, delicious food, AND @21seeds?? Ingredients to the absolute best time! Feeling very grateful🙏🏼🥰,” she wrote on Instagram.

See the cast of Selling Sunset ranked by estimated net worth.

Just Jared on Facebook
chrishell stause friendsgiving 01
chrishell stause friendsgiving 02
chrishell stause friendsgiving 03
chrishell stause friendsgiving 04
chrishell stause friendsgiving 05
chrishell stause friendsgiving 06
chrishell stause friendsgiving 07
chrishell stause friendsgiving 08
chrishell stause friendsgiving 09
chrishell stause friendsgiving 10
chrishell stause friendsgiving 11
chrishell stause friendsgiving 12
chrishell stause friendsgiving 13
chrishell stause friendsgiving 14
chrishell stause friendsgiving 15
chrishell stause friendsgiving 16
chrishell stause friendsgiving 17
chrishell stause friendsgiving 18
chrishell stause friendsgiving 19

Photos: Sara Jaye Weiss
Posted to: Chelsea Lazkani, Chris Appleton, Chrishell Stause, Emma Hernan, G Flip, Heather Rae Young, Molly Burnett, Nina Parker, Tarek El Moussa

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images