Keke Palmer Files for Restraining Order Against Darius Jackson, Seeks Sole Custody of Their Son Amid Abuse Allegations

Harry Styles' Shaved Head Confirmed In Video at U2 Concert with Taylor Russell - Watch Now!

Who Wins 'The Golden Bachelor' 2023? Reality Steve Spoilers Revealed & New TikTok Video Provides Clue

Fri, 10 November 2023 at 1:02 am

Academy Women's Luncheon Becomes a Celebration of the Actors Strike Ending, with Kristen Stewart, Lupita Nyong'o, & More

Some of the biggest names in entertainment were in attendance at the Academy Women’s Luncheon, which was timed perfectly to celebrate the end of the actors strike.

Kristen Stewart, Lupita Nyong’o, America Ferrera, and Maude Apatow were just some of the stars who attended the luncheon at the Academy Museum on Thursday afternoon (November 9) in Los Angeles.

The afternoon, presented by Chanel, featured opening remarks by Academy President Janet Yang, followed by actor and former Academy governor Annette Bening, who introduced this year’s U.S. Gold Fellowship for Women recipient, Erica Eng.

America delivered a keynote presentation.

“Fellowship is community, and we’ve all decided to invest in fellowship just by being here this day,” she said during her speech (via THR). “Our grandmothers and our great-grandmothers dreamed of rooms like this. Women from different backgrounds telling stories, celebrating each other, even as we stand together to demand more space, more resources and more opportunity. Community is not something that we can or should take for granted. And I would like us to consider that growing and strengthening this community might be the key to moving this industry forward.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of everyone who attended…

FYI: Everyone is wearing Chanel.

Maude Apatow at the Academy Women Luncheon

Maude Apatow

Annette Bening at the Academy Women Luncheon

Annette Bening

Lily Rose Depp at the Academy Women Luncheon

Lily Rose Depp

America Ferrera at the Academy Women Luncheon

America Ferrera

Molly Gordon at the Academy Women Luncheon

Molly Gordon

H.E.R. at the Academy Women Luncheon

H.E.R.

Patty Jenkins at the Academy Women Luncheon

Patty Jenkins

Riley Keough at the Academy Women Luncheon

Riley Keough

Greta Lee at the Academy Women Luncheon

Greta Lee

Eva Longoria at the Academy Women Luncheon

Eva Longoria

Lupita Nyong’o at the Academy Women Luncheon

Lupita Nyong’o

Leslie Mann at the Academy Women Luncheon

Leslie Mann

Kristen Stewart and fiancee Dylan Meyer at the Academy Women Luncheon

Kristen Stewart and fiancee Dylan Meyer

Ashley Park at the Academy Women Luncheon

Ashley Park

Gina Prince-Bythewood at the Academy Women Luncheon

Gina Prince-Bythewood

Sadie Sink at the Academy Women Luncheon

Sadie Sink

Diane Warren at the Academy Women Luncheon

Diane Warren

Rita Wilson at the Academy Women Luncheon

Rita Wilson
Photos: BFA, Getty
