Academy Women's Luncheon Becomes a Celebration of the Actors Strike Ending, with Kristen Stewart, Lupita Nyong'o, & More

Some of the biggest names in entertainment were in attendance at the Academy Women’s Luncheon, which was timed perfectly to celebrate the end of the actors strike.

Kristen Stewart, Lupita Nyong’o, America Ferrera, and Maude Apatow were just some of the stars who attended the luncheon at the Academy Museum on Thursday afternoon (November 9) in Los Angeles.

The afternoon, presented by Chanel, featured opening remarks by Academy President Janet Yang, followed by actor and former Academy governor Annette Bening, who introduced this year’s U.S. Gold Fellowship for Women recipient, Erica Eng.

America delivered a keynote presentation.

“Fellowship is community, and we’ve all decided to invest in fellowship just by being here this day,” she said during her speech (via THR). “Our grandmothers and our great-grandmothers dreamed of rooms like this. Women from different backgrounds telling stories, celebrating each other, even as we stand together to demand more space, more resources and more opportunity. Community is not something that we can or should take for granted. And I would like us to consider that growing and strengthening this community might be the key to moving this industry forward.”

Maude Apatow

Annette Bening

Lily Rose Depp

America Ferrera

Molly Gordon

H.E.R.

Patty Jenkins

Riley Keough

Greta Lee

Eva Longoria

Lupita Nyong’o

Leslie Mann

Kristen Stewart and fiancee Dylan Meyer

Ashley Park

Gina Prince-Bythewood

Sadie Sink

Diane Warren