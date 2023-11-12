Baby2Baby Gala 2023 Guestlist Revealed - See Photos of More Than 50 Stars in Attendance!

Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, and Salma Hayek were just a few of the stars to attend the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell on Saturday night (November 11) at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif.

So many other celebrities stepped out to celebrate the event, including the likes of Olivia Wilde, Zoe Saldana and Jessica Alba. In fact, more than 50 stars were on the guestlist.

Since it was such a big event, we pulled together photos of everyone who attended. That way you can see what they were wearing and who was there!

Head inside to see all of the photos from the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala…

Baby2Baby co-CEOs Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein FYI: Norah is wearing Andrew Gn, and Kelly is wearing Chanel SS23 RTW.

Tinx

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee FYI: Jenna is wearing Monique Lhuillier.

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel FYI: Zooey is wearing Patou SS24 RTW and jewels from Joseph Saidian and Sons and Vera Velleza.

Sai De Silva FYI: Sai is wearing Alex Perry.

Christine Ko FYI: Christine is wearing Zuhair Murad.

Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw FYI: Morgan is wearing Chanel PF22.

Eric and Jessie James Decker

Cole Sprouse

Adrienne Bailon FYI: Adrienne is wearing Alberta Ferretti.

Salma Hayek

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons FYI: Kirsten is wearing Dries Van Noten.

Aimee Song

Josephine Skriver

Camila Alves

Olivia Wilde FYI: Olivia is wearing Balmain SS24 RTW.

Heather Rae El Moussa

Molly Simms FYI: Molly is wearing Galia Lahav.

Hailey Bieber FYI: Hailey is wearing Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.

Kim Kardashian FYI: Kim is wearing Balenciaga FW23 RTW.

Hilary Rhoda

Elsa Hosk FYI: Elsa is wearing Alaïa.

Jeannie Mai FYI: Jeannie is wearing Kyha Studios.

Lori Harvey

Savannah James FYI: Savannah is wearing Dolce & Gabbana.

Alessandra Ambrosio FYI: Alessandra is wearing jewels from LeVian.

Vanessa Bryant

Bianca Balti FYI: Bianca is wearing Dolce & Gabbana.

Rachel Zoe

Morgan Riddle

Demi Lovato FYI: Demi is wearing Dolce & Gabbana.

Marianna Hewitt

Phoebe Tonkin

Nicole Richie

Jessica Alba FYI: Jessica is wearing Tamara Ralph FW23 Couture.

Heidi Klum

Zoe Saldana FYI: Zoe is wearing Balmain and Reza jewelry.

Sarah Hyland

Michelle Monaghan FYI: Michelle is wearing Staud SS24 RTW.

Chrissy Teigen FYI: Chrissy is wearing jewels from Zydo Italy.

Lucy Hale FYI: Lucy is wearing jewels from Zydo Italy.

Nikki Reed FYI: Nikki is wearing Monique Lhuillier FW23 RTW and carrying a Tyler Ellis clutch.

Katharine McPhee FYI: Katharine is wearing Maria Lucia Hohan and carrying a Tyler Ellis clutch.

Joel Madden and Nicole Richie

Maria Sharapova FYI: Maria is wearing Gabriela Hearst.

Jordana Brewster

Julie Bowen FYI: Julie is wearing Marmar Halim Couture and jewels from Hanut Singh.

Sofia Richie FYI: Sofia is wearing Chanel PF18.

Sabina Gadecki

Chriselle Lim

Jennifer Lucas and Byron Allen

Ari Fournier and Cole Sprouse FYI: Ari is wearing Elie Saab FW23 RTW.

Emma Grede

Normani Normani is wearing Dolce & Gabbana.