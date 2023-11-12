Baby2Baby Gala 2023 Guestlist Revealed - See Photos of More Than 50 Stars in Attendance!
Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, and Salma Hayek were just a few of the stars to attend the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell on Saturday night (November 11) at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif.
So many other celebrities stepped out to celebrate the event, including the likes of Olivia Wilde, Zoe Saldana and Jessica Alba. In fact, more than 50 stars were on the guestlist.
Since it was such a big event, we pulled together photos of everyone who attended. That way you can see what they were wearing and who was there!
Head inside to see all of the photos from the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala…
Baby2Baby co-CEOs Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein
FYI: Norah is wearing Andrew Gn, and Kelly is wearing Chanel SS23 RTW.
Tinx
Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee
FYI: Jenna is wearing Monique Lhuillier.
Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel
FYI: Zooey is wearing Patou SS24 RTW and jewels from Joseph Saidian and Sons and Vera Velleza.
Sai De Silva
FYI: Sai is wearing Alex Perry.
Christine Ko
FYI: Christine is wearing Zuhair Murad.
Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw
FYI: Morgan is wearing Chanel PF22.
Eric and Jessie James Decker
Cole Sprouse
Adrienne Bailon
FYI: Adrienne is wearing Alberta Ferretti.
Salma Hayek
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons
FYI: Kirsten is wearing Dries Van Noten.
Aimee Song
Josephine Skriver
Camila Alves
Olivia Wilde
FYI: Olivia is wearing Balmain SS24 RTW.
Heather Rae El Moussa
Molly Simms
FYI: Molly is wearing Galia Lahav.
Hailey Bieber
FYI: Hailey is wearing Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.
Kim Kardashian
FYI: Kim is wearing Balenciaga FW23 RTW.
Hilary Rhoda
Elsa Hosk
FYI: Elsa is wearing Alaïa.
Jeannie Mai
FYI: Jeannie is wearing Kyha Studios.
Lori Harvey
Savannah James
FYI: Savannah is wearing Dolce & Gabbana.
Alessandra Ambrosio
FYI: Alessandra is wearing jewels from LeVian.
Vanessa Bryant
Bianca Balti
FYI: Bianca is wearing Dolce & Gabbana.
Rachel Zoe
Morgan Riddle
Demi Lovato
FYI: Demi is wearing Dolce & Gabbana.
Marianna Hewitt
Phoebe Tonkin
Nicole Richie
Jessica Alba
FYI: Jessica is wearing Tamara Ralph FW23 Couture.
Heidi Klum
Zoe Saldana
FYI: Zoe is wearing Balmain and Reza jewelry.
Sarah Hyland
Michelle Monaghan
FYI: Michelle is wearing Staud SS24 RTW.
Chrissy Teigen
FYI: Chrissy is wearing jewels from Zydo Italy.
Lucy Hale
FYI: Lucy is wearing jewels from Zydo Italy.
Nikki Reed
FYI: Nikki is wearing Monique Lhuillier FW23 RTW and carrying a Tyler Ellis clutch.
Katharine McPhee
FYI: Katharine is wearing Maria Lucia Hohan and carrying a Tyler Ellis clutch.
Joel Madden and Nicole Richie
Maria Sharapova
FYI: Maria is wearing Gabriela Hearst.
Jordana Brewster
Julie Bowen
FYI: Julie is wearing Marmar Halim Couture and jewels from Hanut Singh.
Sofia Richie
FYI: Sofia is wearing Chanel PF18.
Sabina Gadecki
Chriselle Lim
Jennifer Lucas and Byron Allen
Ari Fournier and Cole Sprouse
FYI: Ari is wearing Elie Saab FW23 RTW.
Emma Grede
Normani
Normani is wearing Dolce & Gabbana.
Ayesha Curry
Ayesha is wearing Alberta Ferretti.