Baby2Baby Gala 2023 Guestlist Revealed - See Photos of More Than 50 Stars in Attendance!

Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber, and Salma Hayek were just a few of the stars to attend the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala Presented By Paul Mitchell on Saturday night (November 11) at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, Calif.

So many other celebrities stepped out to celebrate the event, including the likes of Olivia Wilde, Zoe Saldana and Jessica Alba. In fact, more than 50 stars were on the guestlist.

Since it was such a big event, we pulled together photos of everyone who attended. That way you can see what they were wearing and who was there!

Head inside to see all of the photos from the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala…

Keep scrolling to see all of the photos from the 2023 Baby2BabyGala…

Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein

Baby2Baby co-CEOs Kelly Sawyer Patricof and Norah Weinstein

FYI: Norah is wearing Andrew Gn, and Kelly is wearing Chanel SS23 RTW.

Tinx

Tinx

Steve Kazee and Jenna Dewan

Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee

FYI: Jenna is wearing Monique Lhuillier.

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel

Jonathan Scott and Zooey Deschanel

FYI: Zooey is wearing Patou SS24 RTW and jewels from Joseph Saidian and Sons and Vera Velleza.

Sai De Silva

Sai De Silva

FYI: Sai is wearing Alex Perry.

Christine Ko

Christine Ko

FYI: Christine is wearing Zuhair Murad.

Jordan McGraw and Morgan Stewart

Morgan Stewart and Jordan McGraw

FYI: Morgan is wearing Chanel PF22.

Eric and Jessie James Decker

Eric and Jessie James Decker

Cole Sprouse

Cole Sprouse

Adrienne Bailon

Adrienne Bailon

FYI: Adrienne is wearing Alberta Ferretti.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons

FYI: Kirsten is wearing Dries Van Noten.

Aimee Song

Aimee Song

Josephine Skriver

Josephine Skriver

Camila Alves

Camila Alves

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde

FYI: Olivia is wearing Balmain SS24 RTW.

Heather Rae El Moussa

Heather Rae El Moussa

Molly Simms

Molly Simms

FYI: Molly is wearing Galia Lahav.

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber

FYI: Hailey is wearing Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian

FYI: Kim is wearing Balenciaga FW23 RTW.

Hilary Rhoda

Hilary Rhoda

Elsa Hosk

Elsa Hosk

FYI: Elsa is wearing Alaïa.

Jeannie Mai

Jeannie Mai

FYI: Jeannie is wearing Kyha Studios.

Lori Harvey

Lori Harvey

Savannah James

Savannah James

FYI: Savannah is wearing Dolce & Gabbana.

Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio

FYI: Alessandra is wearing jewels from LeVian.

Vanessa Bryant

Vanessa Bryant

Bianca Balti

Bianca Balti

FYI: Bianca is wearing Dolce & Gabbana.

Rachel Zoe

Rachel Zoe

Morgan Riddle

Morgan Riddle

Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato

FYI: Demi is wearing Dolce & Gabbana.

Marianna Hewitt

Marianna Hewitt

Phoebe Tonkin

Phoebe Tonkin

Nicole Richie

Nicole Richie

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba

FYI: Jessica is wearing Tamara Ralph FW23 Couture.

Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum

Zoe Saldana

Zoe Saldana

FYI: Zoe is wearing Balmain and Reza jewelry.

Sarah Hyland

Sarah Hyland

Michelle Monaghan

Michelle Monaghan

FYI: Michelle is wearing Staud SS24 RTW.

Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen

FYI: Chrissy is wearing jewels from Zydo Italy.

Lucy Hale

Lucy Hale

FYI: Lucy is wearing jewels from Zydo Italy.

Nikki Reed

Nikki Reed

FYI: Nikki is wearing Monique Lhuillier FW23 RTW and carrying a Tyler Ellis clutch.

Katharine McPhee

Katharine McPhee

FYI: Katharine is wearing Maria Lucia Hohan and carrying a Tyler Ellis clutch.

Joel Madden and Nicole Richie

Joel Madden and Nicole Richie

Maria Sharapova

Maria Sharapova

FYI: Maria is wearing Gabriela Hearst.

Jordana Brewster

Jordana Brewster

Julie Bowen

Julie Bowen

FYI: Julie is wearing Marmar Halim Couture and jewels from Hanut Singh.

Sofia Richie

Sofia Richie

FYI: Sofia is wearing Chanel PF18.

Sabina Gadecki

Sabina Gadecki

Chriselle Lim

Chriselle Lim

Jennifer Lucas and Byron Allen

Jennifer Lucas and Byron Allen

Cole Sprouse and Ari Fournier

Ari Fournier and Cole Sprouse

FYI: Ari is wearing Elie Saab FW23 RTW.

Emma Grede

Emma Grede

Normani

Normani

Normani is wearing Dolce & Gabbana.

Ayesha Curry

Ayesha Curry

Ayesha is wearing Alberta Ferretti.

