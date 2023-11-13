Marlon Wayans Reveals Oldest Child Is Transgender

Marlon Wayans is opening up about his family life, revealing his eldest child is transgender.

“I have a daughter that transitioned into a son,” he candidly explained during an appearance on The Breakfast Club, adding “My daughter Amai is now Kai.”

Keep reading to find out more…

“My transition as a parent, going from ignorance and denial to complete unconditional love and acceptance,” the 51-year-old comedian said of his 23-year-old trans son’s decision.

He added that he’ll be addressing it on his upcoming special Rainbow Child to help other families who are going through a similar situation.

“I think there’s a lot of parents out there who need to have that message, and I know I’m dealing with it,” he said.

“It was a very painful situation for me, but, man, it’s one of the best hours I could ever imagine.”

Marlon admitted that he will occasionally use the wrong pronoun when talking with or about Kai but supports them unconditionally.

“They know I love them. They see me trying, and I’m happy, but I have to respect their wishes,” adding he just wants his kids to “be free” to be themselves because it will make their existence “happier.”

“If they can’t get that in the household with their father and their mother, how the f–k do I send them out into the world with that kind of confidence? I’m just so proud of them being them.”

Marlon also has son Shawn Howell Wayans, 21.

Find out which stars came out as LGBTQ+ in 2023.

Watch the interview…