Taylor Lautner Reacts to Being Called Taylor Swift's 'Best Ex'

Taylor Lautner is responding to a statement often made by Swifties: that he’s Taylor Swift‘s “best ex.”

If you don’t know, the two stars dated back in 2009 for a few months after meeting on the set of Valentine’s Day, where they played opposite one another.

Keep reading to find out more…

Taylor was asked by People how he feels about being labeled her “best ex.”

Taylor responded, “[That] sounds like a nice compliment to me. I will take it.”

Taylor‘s wife, who is also named Taylor, is a huge Swiftie. “She let me know that I’m the only ex without a disk track now,” Taylor Lautner added about his wife. “So that sounds like a nice thing. I’ll take it and run. No complaints here.”

Taylor spoke recently about appearing in the singer’s “I Can See You (Taylor’s Version)” music video.