Top Stories
Ariana Grande Settles Divorce with Dalton Gomez - Here's How Much Money He's Getting

Ariana Grande Settles Divorce with Dalton Gomez - Here's How Much Money He's Getting

'Mean Girls' Reunion Photos: Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, &amp; Lacey Chabert Spotted Filming Commercial!

'Mean Girls' Reunion Photos: Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried, & Lacey Chabert Spotted Filming Commercial!

Gigi Hadid Spotted Having Dinner with Bradley Cooper, Who Happens to Be Leonardo DiCaprio's BFF

Gigi Hadid Spotted Having Dinner with Bradley Cooper, Who Happens to Be Leonardo DiCaprio's BFF

'Heartstopper' Intimacy Coordinator Breaks Down That Hilarious Hickey Scene in Season 2

'Heartstopper' Intimacy Coordinator Breaks Down That Hilarious Hickey Scene in Season 2

Sat, 07 October 2023 at 11:44 am

Every Star Who Came Out as LGBTQ+ in 2023 So Far

Continue Here »

Every Star Who Came Out as LGBTQ+ in 2023 So Far

Visibility is essential.

Over the past few months, several high-profile stars have opened up about their sexuality and gender identity, revealing that they are all part of the LGBTQ+ community.

At a time when LGBTQ+ rights have especially come under fire in the United States, including proposed anti-trans legislation in several states, as well as attempts to ban drag shows in America, these celebrities are all helping push back against ignorance, prejudice and intolerance in the fight for equality for every citizen.

For more ways to help support the LGBTQ+ equal rights movement, check out organizations like HRC, GLAAD and The Trevor Project.

Scroll through to find out who came out in 2023…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Alberto Lejárraga, Alexander lincoln, Alison Brie, Anderson Comas, Bella Ramsey, Bretman Rock, Campbell Johnstone, Chloe Veitch, Curtis Hamilton, Diplo, EG, evergreen, Extended, Gabby Windey, Jeff Molina, Joe Tasker, Lil Nas X, Mo'nique, Noah Schnapp, pride, Richard Armitage, Slideshow, Sufjan Stevens, Yung Miami

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Find out who almost played Edward Cullen in Twilight instead of Robert Pattinson - Just Jared Jr
  • The fate of Only Murders in the Building has been revealed - Just Jared Jr
  • Exciting news for Shrek fans - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney+ is making some big changes - Just Jared Jr