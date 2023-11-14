Deacon Phillippe Gives Tour of NYC Apartment Featuring Spiral Staircase, 'Vinyl Wall,' & Studio Space - Watch Now!

Deacon Phillippe is showing off his very impressive New York City apartment!

The 20-year-old singer – who is the son of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe – was approached by TikToker Caleb Simpson to give a tour of his apartment.

Before showing off his space, Deacon is asked how much he pays in rent, and he responds, “West Village prices, man.”

They then head over to the the two-level apartment, which features exposed brick walls, high-ceilings, a spiral staircase in the center of the living room, a renovated kitchen, and a “vinyl wall” covered with vinyl records with a keyboard in front of it.

Deacon – who shares the apartment with two roommates – then gave a tour of his bedroom, which doubles as his studio space.

“I sing and play a little bit of keyboard but I mostly make music on my computer,” Deacon said before playing some of his new music.

Deacon is currently enrolled as a student at New York University, and released his debut album A New Earth in April.

Last year, Deacon made his acting debut in a hit Netflix series.

