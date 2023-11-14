Top Stories
Kourtney Kardashian Breaks Silence After Giving Birth to Wish Travis Barker a Happy Birthday

Kourtney Kardashian Breaks Silence After Giving Birth to Wish Travis Barker a Happy Birthday

Celebrities Who Waited Until Marriage to Have Sex, Plus the 2 Stars Who Are Still Virgins at 39 &amp; 41

Celebrities Who Waited Until Marriage to Have Sex, Plus the 2 Stars Who Are Still Virgins at 39 & 41

Courteney Cox Breaks Silence on Matthew Perry's Tragic Death

Courteney Cox Breaks Silence on Matthew Perry's Tragic Death

Keke Palmer &amp; Darius Jackson's Moms Are Feuding Amid Abuse Claims, Text Messages Revealed

Keke Palmer & Darius Jackson's Moms Are Feuding Amid Abuse Claims, Text Messages Revealed

Tue, 14 November 2023 at 9:55 pm

Hailey Bieber & Zoe Kravitz Meet Up for Afternoon Workout in Beverly Hills

Hailey Bieber & Zoe Kravitz Meet Up for Afternoon Workout in Beverly Hills

Hailey Bieber and Zoe Kravitz are getting in a workout together.

The 26-year-old model and the 34-year-old Big Little Lies actress left a gym together after a workout on Tuesday afternoon (November 14) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hailey Bieber

For their outing, Hailey wore a leather coat over a white top and matching shorts while Zoe sported a cream-colored tank shirt and black biker shorts.

Just last week, Zoe and Hailey grabbed dinner together at the trendy restaurant Sushi Park in West Hollywood.

Then over the weekend, Zoe reunited for a few of her Big Little Lies co-stars for lunch.

If you missed it, Zoe and fiance Channing Tatum were among the many A-list stars that attended Leonardo DiCaprio‘s 49th birthday party! Check out the guest list here.
Just Jared on Facebook
zoe kravitz hailey bieber get in a workout together 01
zoe kravitz hailey bieber get in a workout together 02
zoe kravitz hailey bieber get in a workout together 03
zoe kravitz hailey bieber get in a workout together 04
zoe kravitz hailey bieber get in a workout together 05

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Hailey Bieber, Zoe Kravitz

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images