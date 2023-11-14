Hailey Bieber & Zoe Kravitz Meet Up for Afternoon Workout in Beverly Hills

Hailey Bieber and Zoe Kravitz are getting in a workout together.

The 26-year-old model and the 34-year-old Big Little Lies actress left a gym together after a workout on Tuesday afternoon (November 14) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

For their outing, Hailey wore a leather coat over a white top and matching shorts while Zoe sported a cream-colored tank shirt and black biker shorts.

Just last week, Zoe and Hailey grabbed dinner together at the trendy restaurant Sushi Park in West Hollywood.

Then over the weekend, Zoe reunited for a few of her Big Little Lies co-stars for lunch.

