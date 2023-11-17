Is Chelsea Hobbs Single or Married? The Hallmark Star Has a Husband & Four Kids!

Who plays Melanie in the new Hallmark Channel original movie Navigating Christmas? That’s Chelsea Hobbs and it’s time to fill you in on her!

The 38-year-old actress is best known for her role as Emily Kmetko in the Freeform gymnastics drama Make It Or Break It and she also had a recurring role on Lifetime/Hulu’s UnREAL.

Chelsea has appeared in multiple Hallmark Channel movies and now she’s back for Christmas 2023.

So, is Chelsea single?

Keep reading to find out more…

Chelsea is actually married to husband James Neate!

The couple got married in 2020 and are parents to a son born in May 2020 and a daughter born in January 2022.

Chelsea also shares two children with her ex-husband Teren Oddo.

Check out some of Chelsea Hobbs and James Neate’s cute photos below…