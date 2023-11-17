Top Stories
Taylor Zakhar Perez Responds to Jacob Elordi's Comments Slamming 'The Kissing Booth' Movies

Harry Styles' Mom Responds to Criticism Over His New Buzzcut

Best Dressed at GQ Men of the Year Party - Ranking Our 20 Favorite Looks of the Night!

10 Most Serious Allegations Cassie Made in Rape & Abuse Lawsuit Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Fri, 17 November 2023 at 7:53 pm

DeuxMoi Account Owner Reacts to Harry Styles Fans Attacking Her Over Haircut Story, Which Was True

Harry Styles cut his hair recently and now has a buzzcut, which fans didn’t want to believe at first.

Instagram gossip account @deuxmoi was the first to report that Harry cut his hair and fans allegedly attacked the account owner in the DMs.

In a new interview, the woman who runs the account spoke out about what happened.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Oh my god, my DMs were his stans just ripping me apart, like, ‘It isn’t true, you’re wrong, take it back.’ They were relentless,” DeuxMoi told People.

When Harry was finally seen with the short hair, DeuxMoi said, “I was like, ‘Great, can you all just leave me alone now?’”

Harry officially debuted the new look while promoting his new project and his mom has even spoke out about it.

