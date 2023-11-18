Heather Morris Dishes on Her Podcast 'The Bystanders', Relationships With 'Glee' Costars, & 'The Eras Tour' vs. 'The Renaissance Tour' (Exclusive)

Heather Morris is opening up about her murder mystery podcast, her former Glee costars, and Beyoncé and Taylor Swift!

The 36-year-old multi-hyphenate creative is best known for playing her Glee character, Brittany Pierce, who she calls “the GOAT.” Not to mention, she also has “Backup Dancer for Beyoncé” on her resume. (No big deal!)

These days, Heather is channeling her various talents into writing, directing, and executive producing her hilarious murder mystery podcast, The Bystanders. The podcast premiered in 2021, and Season 2 is available now on streaming services.

The scripted dark comedy is reminiscent of the classic 1940s radio drama and boasts a powerhouse ensemble cast that includes Heather as well as her Glee castmates, Jane Lynch and Darren Criss.

Heather got real with Just Jared about everything The Bystanders! She also shared where she stands with the Glee cast now and revealed whether she would rather join The Eras Tour or The Renaissance Tour as a dancer.

Browse through the slides to see the highlights of our exclusive interview with Heather Morris!

