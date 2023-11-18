Diddy's Lawyer Says Settling Lawsuit with Cassie is Not 'Admission of Wrongdoing'

Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ lawyer is sharing a new statement after he and Cassie settled their lawsuit.

On Thursday (November 16), Cassie, 37, filed a lawsuit against her former boyfriend, accusing Diddy, 54, of rape and abuse.

In the suit, she claims that not long after she met him in 2005, when she was 19 and he was 36, he began a pattern of control and abuse that included plying her with drugs, beating her and forcing her to have sex with a succession of male prostitutes while he filmed the encounters.

The next day, the former couple announced that they had reached a settlement.

Diddy‘s lawyer has now released a new statement regarding the situation.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing. Mr. Combs‘ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims,” Diddy‘s lawyer Ben Brafman shared in his statement.

“He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best,” the statement added.

You can find out more about the settlement here.