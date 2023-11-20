Rachel Zegler & Boyfriend Josh Andrés Rivera Share How They Passed Notes on 'Hunger Games' Prequel Set

Rachel Zegler and Josh Andrés Rivera had a fun time on the set of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes!

The couple, who has been together for just over two years, co-starred in the Hunger Games prequel, as Rachel played Lucy Gray Baird while Josh portrayed Sejanus Plinth.

During an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Friday (November 17), Rachel and Josh detailed how they passed notes to each other while on set.

Josh said that the habit began when he was “doodling one day in my little academy notebook.”

He then explained that one day, Rachel “told me to draw her as a flower.”

“So, you know, I did this really crude drawing of a flower with a little smiley face on it and some legs, and just handed it to her,” Josh continued

In a clip, Josh can be seen handing a note over to Rachel, after which she laughed upon opening the paper.

“Afterwards, I got kinda into drawing. I feel like I got a lot better,” Josh joked.

“He’s really harnessed his ability.” Rachel quipped.

