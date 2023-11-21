Top Stories
Brendan Fraser Books First Movie Role in 'Rental Family' After Oscars Win

Brendan Fraser Books First Movie Role in 'Rental Family' After Oscars Win

Brendan Fraser has lined up his next role!

After taking his time to find his next role after winning Best Actor for The Whale at the 2023 Oscars, the 54-year-old actor has signed on to star in the upcoming movie Rental Family.

Keep reading to find out more…

Beef director Hikari will be directing the movie from a script she co-wrote with Stephen Blahut, Deadline reports.

Here’s the synopsis: “The story follows follows a down-and-out actor living in Tokyo who is hired as a token American guy for a Japanese rental-family company, leading him on an unexpected journey of self-discovery through the roles he plays in other people’s lives.”

Production for Rental Family is set to begin in spring 2024 in Japan.

In a recent interview, Brendan talked about looking for roles after his Oscars win.
Photos: Getty Images
