'Scream 7' Studio Explains Melissa Barrera's Firing, Director Reacts to News

Here's Why Taylor Swift Is Seemingly Staying in Brazil for Thanksgiving

4 Celebs Whose Israel-Palestine Comments Have Affected Their Careers

'Twilight' Author Originally Wanted These Actors to Play Edward, Bella &amp; More!

Wed, 22 November 2023 at 8:50 am

Ed Sheeran & Wife Cherry Seaborn Enjoy a Rare Date Night Outing in London

Ed Sheeran & Wife Cherry Seaborn Enjoy a Rare Date Night Outing in London

Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn are having a date night together!

The two were pictured together for the first time in months, during an outing on Tuesday night (November 21) in London, England.

The two were spotted leaving a chic restaurant in Mayfair following a low key meal. Ed also stopped to take selfies with some passing fans, who recognized him as he made his way to a waiting car.

Keep reading to find out more…

Earlier in the year, Ed got candid about his wife’s cancer diagnosis, how it affected their marriage and much more in a revealing documentary.

More recently, he discussed the song he’ll likely be known for, and why he has a grave ready for himself in his yard. Find out what he said!
