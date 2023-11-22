Top Stories
Wed, 22 November 2023 at 9:25 am

'NCIS: Hawaii' Season 3 on CBS - 6 Cast Members Likely Returning, 1 Guest Star Recurring!

'NCIS: Hawaii' Season 3 on CBS - 6 Cast Members Likely Returning, 1 Guest Star Recurring!

NCIS: Hawaii is coming back soon!

The CBS series first premiered back in September of 2021, and follows a fictional team of special agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service based in Hawaii.

The show is a spin-off of NCIS, and the fourth series overall in the NCIS franchise.

As of February 2023, the series was renewed for a third season. And now, we know that CBS is debuting Season 3 on Monday, February 12, 2024. See the TV schedule!

We also know who may be returning this season.

Find out who is expected to return for NCIS: Hawaii Season 3…

Photos: CBS
Getty Images