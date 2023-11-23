Top Stories
Who Wins 'The Golden Bachelor'? Reality Steve FINALLY Reveals Spoilers, Plus Fan Theory Debunked

Jack Harlow Gives Most Revealing Interview Yet on 'Call Her Daddy' Podcast: 8 Highlights, Including How He Lost His Virginity & Bedroom Preferences

Jodie Turner-Smith & Joshua Jackson Come to Custody Agreement Amid Split, Disagree on 1 Thing

New Report Reveals Details About Fate of 'Scream 7,' Including 2 Actors Who Might Make Comebacks

Thu, 23 November 2023 at 4:00 pm

You're Likely Pronouncing These Celebs' Names Wrong, Like Travis Kelce, Rihanna & More - Here's How To Say Their Names Correctly!

You're Likely Pronouncing These Celebs' Names Wrong, Like Travis Kelce, Rihanna & More - Here's How To Say Their Names Correctly!

So many celebrities have names that are a little out of the ordinary, or names that you look at and are just unsure how to say it correctly.

There are even several that you think you’re saying their name the right way, but you’re actually mispronouncing it!

Celebs like Travis Kelce, Rihanna, Taylor Lautner, and Adele have corrected the pronunciation of their names in the press, and there are many more.

To help out, Just Jared has compiled a list of famous names that fans often struggle with.

Keep reading to see how your favorite celebrity’s tricky name is actually pronounced…

