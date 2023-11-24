Rita Ora Steps Out in Totally Sheer, Futuristic Look, Attends Charity Event With Taika Waititi

Rita Ora has never shied away from a daring fashion choice, but she one-upped herself when she attended British Vogue’s 2023 Forces for Change Party on Thursday night (November 23) at The MAINE Mayfair in London, England.

The 32-year-old “Body On Me” hitmaker stepped out in a totally sheer, high-low dress with a high neck. The black gown put her whole body on display. The only things covering her chest were strategically placed, three-dimensional black roses.

She completed the outfit with a matching futuristic mask that covered the lower half of her face and accessorized with strappy black heels and a jeweled handbag.

Rita wore her hair in a swept-back style. Her glam was completed with a razor-sharp black cat eye.

Other stars in attendance at the event included Stormzy, Little Simz and Maya Jama. We’ve got pics of them in the gallery!

The fashionable outing comes one day after Rita accompanied husband Taika Waititi to the Next Goal Wins Charity Special Preview at Ham Yard Hotel in London. There, she wore an oversized blush pantsuit while Taika opted for a more traditional black suit.

If you missed it, Taika recently explained how he knew that Rita was “the one.”

Scroll through all of the new photos of Rita Ora and Taika Waititi in the gallery…