Taylor Swift's Favorite Pat McGrath Makeup Products Are On Sale For Black Friday

Taylor Swift‘s beauty routine is something many fans want to replicate, and we’ve got good news for anyone who is looking to pull off a glam inspired by the “Bejeweled” pop star. So many of her favorite beauty products from luxury brand Pat McGrath Labs are currently on sale!

The 33-year-old singer has been working with celebrity makeup artist Pat McGrath for a while now. She’s responsible for Taylor‘s bold red lip and jewel-encrusted winged liner on the red carpet at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

She also glammed her for the “Bejeweled” music video, and her products are popping up on Taylor‘s Eras Tour, where they’ve lasted through rain and shine.

If you’re looking to pick up some Taylor Swift-approved products from Pat McGrath Labs, you’ve got a few days left before Halloween. Better yet, everything is 30-40% off, and Pat has already revealed some of Taylor‘s fav products.

Read more about the Pat McGrath products you need for your Taylor Swift Halloween costume…

We’ve got some bad news for fans who are hoping to copy Taylor‘s signature red lip. The demand was so high that Pat was selling a “Taylor-Made” Lip Kit, which is sadly sold out. As is the LiquiLust Legendary Wear Lipstick she favors in shade Elson 4.

However, all hope is not lost! Her favorite PermaGel Ultra Lip Pencil in shade Deep Dive is still available. If you’re looking for something less dramatic, Taylor is also a fan of shade Structure.

Pat has also used her MatteTrance Lipsticks on Taylor. Shade Elson 2 is described as “the perfect red” and a favorite of the “Shake It Off” star. Shade FemmeBot is more for the neutral girlies.

Finish off either lip with the Lust: Gloss in shade Prima Donna for a glossy, glam look.

If you’d prefer to stick with a liquid lip for the longevity, shade Flesh 3 is described as a Deep Bronzed Rose that will bring the same drama as a bold red.

On her eyes at the VMAs and in the “Bejeweled” video, Taylor is wearing the Mothership X: Moonlit Seduction Eyeshadow Palette. The 10-pan palette features a mix of matte and shimmer shades in different formulas, including four of Pat‘s fan-favorite “special shades.” They’re the final four in the palette, and you can think of them as some of the glitteriest and most special eyeshadows in your collection.

In fact, any of the Pat McGrath Labs Mothership Eyeshadow Palettes (which feature a similar layout and those “special shades”) come highly recommended by fans and the Just Jared team.

If you’re looking for a “cat eye sharp enough to kill a man,” like Taylor rocks in The Eras Tour concert film, she appears to favor the Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner in shade Xtreme Black.

Learn more about Pat McGrath Labs‘ sale.

