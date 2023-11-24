Tom Hardy Talks 'Venom' As He Returns to Work on Third Movie

Tom Hardy is back to work on the third Venom movie now that the SAG-AFTRA strike is over, and he’s got some thoughts.

The 46-year-old star is set to bring Eddie Brock to life for a third time since taking over the role of the iconic antihero in 2018.

After the actors strike halted production across Hollywood, the future blockbuster’s release date was shifted back.

Now that things are back to normal, Tom took to social media to let fans know that he was back to work.

Keep reading to find out more…

In a post shared on Instagram on Friday (November 24), Tom opened up about resuming filming and his feelings of gratitude for everyone involved with the franchise.

“V3N0M 3🔥🔥🔥❤️♠️The Last dance – thankfully we are back to shooting; and I want to take a moment just to thank all the teams thus far on the ride from V1 to here all our fantastic Cast and crew- good friends and family – we’ve come a long way – it’s been and continues to be a lot of fun this journey there’s always hard turns to burn when we work but doesn’t feel as hard when you love what you do and when you know you have great material and the support at all sides, of a great team, surrounded by talented and passionate departments and when surrounded by people you love and care about it doesn’t get any better,” he wrote.

Tom continued, adding, “I want to mention very briefly how proud of my Director, writing partner and dear friend Kelly Marcel I am. watching you taking the helm on this one fills me with pride, it is an honour. Trust, your gut, your instincts are always spot on. First class – I back you. 💯 %. As always. And I absolutely love working with you and watching you take on bigger challenges everytime. And to my great friend, face plant chief operator and brother @jaketomuri Jacob you still look f all like me bro. Here’s to a great ride!!! #Venom3 #team. ❤️”

It appears that Venom 3 returned to production almost immediately after the strike ended. Tom shared another photo on set back on November 16.

We don’t know too much about the movie yet, but several stars have joined the cast in unknown roles.